JEE Main 2017: Over 10.2 Lakh Students To Appear Today

JEE Main 2017 exam is all set to be held tomorrow. Over 10.2 lakh students will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-M) at 1,781 centres across the country for admission in engineering colleges, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts JEE Main, an all-India level engineering entrance for admission into IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), deemed universities and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI).JEE Main is conducted in two parts - Paper I and Paper II.Paper-I (BE/B Tech) will be conducted in both computer- based (online) and paper-pen (offline) mode while Paper II (B Arch/B Planning) will be conducted in pen-paper mode only.Candidates who want to appear for JEE Advanced 2017 will have to clear the JEE Mains first.The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has notified two changes in the JEE pattern for 2017.There shall be no weightage for class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination.For the candidates to qualify for IITs/ NITs/ IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced) /JEE(Main) ranks, they should secure at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 exams, or be in the top 20 percentile.For SC/ ST students, the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the class 12 examination.JEE Main 2017 results are expected to be declared on April 27. JEE Advanced 2017 will be conducted by IIT Madras.