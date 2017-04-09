JEE Main 2017: Online, Offline Exams Over; Know Expected Cut-Off

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 09, 2017 17:00 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JEE Main 2017: Online, Offline Exams Over; Know Expected Cut-Off

JEE Main 2017: Online, Offline Exams Over; Know The Expected Cut-Off

New Delhi:  Joint Entrance Examination Main 2017 (JEE Main 2017) online and offline modes got over today. Offline examination of JEE Main 2017 was conducted on April 2 last week. The online mode test of JEE Main was conducted yesterday and today. The computer based examination was held in 113 cities across India out of which the tests were conducted in 9 cities outside India. The online test was of 3 hrs duration conducted in four sessions in last two days.

According to the JEE Calendar, the official answer keys along with the OMR sheets will be released in the third week of this month and the results of JEE main 2017 will be declared on April 27. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made arrangement to raise objections regarding the official answer keys till fourth week of this month.

The declaration of JEE all India ranks are expected on third week of June this year.

Meanwhile, various coaching institutes have come out with unofficial answer keys and expected cut-offs of the JEE Main exam. 

In Mr. Aakash Chaudhry (Director, Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd)'s opinion the cut off to lie betweeen 95 to 105.

Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com has said that he expects the cut off to lie between 97 and 102.

JEET Main 2017: Upcoming Important Dates
  • Answer Keys & OMR sheet display: 3rd-4th week of April 2017
  • Challenge against answer keys to be accepted from: 4th week of April 2017
  • JEE Main 2017 - Results: April 27th, 2017
  • Declaration of All India Ranks (AIR): 3rd week of June 2017

The Computer Based Examination for Paper - 1 in Colombo, Kathmandu, Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah was held today. 

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READViolence In Name Of Cow Protection 'Defames Cause': Mohan Bhagwat
JEE MainJEE Main Cut offJEE Main Answer KeyJEE Main Paper Answer KeysJEE Main Paper Answer Key 2017JEE Main Paper 2 Answer KeyJEE Main Online Paper 2017JEE Main Solutions 2017JEE Main Online Answer KeyExpected Cut offs of JEE Main 2017JEE Main 2

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanJio Summer Surprise OfferMirza JuulietMukti Bhawan

................................ Advertisement ................................