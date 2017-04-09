JEE Main 2017: Online, Offline Exams Over; Know Expected Cut-Off

According to the JEE Calendar, the official answer keys along with the OMR sheets will be released in the third week of this month and the results of JEE main 2017 will be declared on April 27. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made arrangement to raise objections regarding the official answer keys till fourth week of this month.
The declaration of JEE all India ranks are expected on third week of June this year.
Meanwhile, various coaching institutes have come out with unofficial answer keys and expected cut-offs of the JEE Main exam.
In Mr. Aakash Chaudhry (Director, Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd)'s opinion the cut off to lie betweeen 95 to 105.
Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com has said that he expects the cut off to lie between 97 and 102.
JEET Main 2017: Upcoming Important Dates
- Answer Keys & OMR sheet display: 3rd-4th week of April 2017
- Challenge against answer keys to be accepted from: 4th week of April 2017
- JEE Main 2017 - Results: April 27th, 2017
- Declaration of All India Ranks (AIR): 3rd week of June 2017
The Computer Based Examination for Paper - 1 in Colombo, Kathmandu, Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh and Sharjah was held today.
