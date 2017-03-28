JEE Main 2017: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Exam Strategies

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2017 is scheduled on April 2, 2017 for pen-paper based exam and April 8 and 9, 2017 for computer-based exam, which means that now is the time for the last leg of preparation. Most of the candidates who have registered for the exam would also be sailing through the turbulent waters of CBSE Board exams. For such candidates, these last few days leading up to the exam can prove make or break. While, now is not the time to begin studying every topic all over again, it is certainly the time to manage the last phase of revision.
Here we have curated some last minute preparation tips and exam strategies for candidates who would be appearing for the JEE Main exam this year.
Practice: There is never a shortcut for practice. By now students of science stream are done with their board exams (except for those who opted for both Maths and Biology in class 12). You should now focus completely on mock tests.
Revise: Make point-wise revisions. Sometimes during revision there are certain topics which may require more attention than others. Do not skip such topics as these same topics may prove to be your strength in the exam.
Develop your solving strategy: Ideally you should always begin solving the question paper with the subject you are most comfortable with. This will help you manage your time efficiently as well.
Read questions carefully: Do not hurry and read each question carefully. Note down numbers and data given carefully and then proceed to answer the question.
Manage Time: Last but not the least, do not spend too much time solving one question or section. There would be 90 questions to be solved in 3 hours so you do not need to fuss on one question. Leave and proceed to other questions. You can always return to solve the question you left unanswered if there is time left.
