JEE Main 2017: First Session Of Computer-Based Exam Over; Second Session Begins

#JEEMAIN2017 online exam ... Maths tough, Chemistry easy and Physics was moderately difficult ... — Richa Kapoor (@krichakapoor) April 8, 2017

The first session of computer-based JEE Main 2017 exam concluded today at 12:30 pm. The next session will start at 2:00 pm. Computer-based Test (CBT) will be conducted in two sessions tomorrow as well. According to various reports, on an average 1.8 lakh students had registered for the computer-based exam for JEE Main 2017. The candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2017 exam had the advantage over those candidates who appeared for the pen-paper based exam. Candidates appearing for CBT got almost a week extra for preparation and got an idea of the difficulty level of the exam.The computer-based exam was of similar difficulty level as the paper-based exam which was conducted on April 2. Though some students found the Mathematics section a little difficult and lengthy, Chemistry was easy and Physics was moderate.Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had made arrangements for computer-based examination at 113 centers spread across India. The board had also made available a mock test on its official website to make sure that students appearing for the CBT had a first-hand experience of the online format of the exam. The board had also made adequate provisions at the various centers for technical issues in the systems.Once the JEE Main CBT exam scheduled for tomorrow is over, the board will release the official answer key and digital image of the OMR based test on the official website during April 18-22, 2017. The responses would also be open for challenge by the candidates.