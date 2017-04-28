JEE Main 2017 Exam Result: 10 Points To Know

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the result for JEE Main 2017 exam yesterday. The board has released the result for only paper 1 yet. The result for paper 2, which is conducted for admission to B.arch. courses, will be declared at a later date. In the result declared yesterday, Kalpit Veerwal, a boy from Udaipur has emerged as the All India Topper by scoring 360 out of 360 in the exam. Among the girls who appeared for the exam, Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi topped the exam with 321 marks. Her overall rank is 71.
The second topper is Vasu Jain with 350 marks out of 360 in paper 1. Ananye Agarwal has secured third All India Rank with 350 marks. Among girls, Poorva Garg is at second rank with 319 marks. Her overall rank is 96. Narayana Jeevana Reddy is 3rd among girls with 318 marks and her overall rank is 102.
The board released a press note yesterday with the data about students who appeared in the exam and have qualified for JEE Advanced.
The top 10 highlights of the JEE Main 2017 exam result are given below:
1. Total candidates who registered for the exam were 1186454. 856897 boys, 329554 girls, and 3 transgender candidates had registered for the JEE Main exam this year.
2. Out of the total candidates registered for the exam 1002781 candidates had registered for the offline exam. 956716 of the registered candidates appeared for the offline exam.
3. 183673 candidates had registered for the online exam and 165635 appeared for the exam.
4. A total of 221427 candidates have qualified for the JEE Advanced exam.
5. 175267 boys and 46160 girls have qualified for the JEE Advanced exam.
6. 109585 candidates from the common merit list have qualified for the JEE Advanced exam. 60299 candidates from the OBC-NCL list have qualified for JEE Advanced.
7. Number of SC candidates who qualified for the JEE Advanced exam is 33333, ST candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced exam are 16096 and PwD candidates who qualified for the exam are 2114.
8. There are 932 boys and 68 girls in the top 1000 ranks.
9. There are 4534 boys and 466 girls in the top 5000 ranks.
10. The board has followed the tie-breaking procedure mentioned on the official website of JEE Main to determine ranks of candidates who have scored same marks.
