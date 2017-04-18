JEE Main 2017 Answer Key Released, What's Next

Education | | Updated: April 18, 2017 10:41 IST
New Delhi:  JEE Main 2017 answer key has been released online! Candidates who had appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (main) 2017 can now see the answer key and the scanned copies of their OMR Sheets as well. Answer key and OMR sheets are available at jeemain.nic.in. The Board will give an option to challenge the answer key. The option can be availed till 22 April 2017 (up to 11.59 pm). Guideline to viewing/ challenging the answer key or the recorded response.

How to download the JEE main 2017 answer key?
Go to the official web portal of JEE main at jeemain.nic.in
Click on "View/ Challenge Answer Key of Paper 1"
Enter application number, date of birth and security pin
Login to the portal
Retrieve the answer key
In case you have forgotten the application number you can get the same by giving details on the "forgot application number" page

Likewise candidates can view or challenge the recorded responses of Paper 1, as well. 

The 5th Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2017) was held on 2 April 2017 by the JEE Apex Board for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions etc.

This is an eligibility test for JEE Advanced. Online application process for JEE Main 2017 was completed in January,
 

