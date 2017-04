JEE Main 2017 Answer Key Released, What's Next

JEE Main 2017: Download Your Answer Keys Now

JEE Main 2017 answer key has been released online! Candidates who had appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (main) 2017 can now see the answer key and the scanned copies of their OMR Sheets as well. Answer key and OMR sheets are available at jeemain.nic.in. The Board will give an option to challenge the answer key. The option can be availed till 22 April 2017 (up to 11.59 pm). Guideline to viewing/ challenging the answer key or the recorded response Go to the official web portal of JEE main at jeemain.nic.inClick on "View/ Challenge Answer Key of Paper 1"Enter application number, date of birth and security pinLogin to the portalRetrieve the answer keyIn case you have forgotten the application number you can get the same by giving details on the "forgot application number" pageLikewise candidates can view or challenge the recorded responses of Paper 1, as well.The 5Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2017) was held on 2 April 2017 by the JEE Apex Board for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions etc.This is an eligibility test for JEE Advanced. Online application process for JEE Main 2017 was completed in January,