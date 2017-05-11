JEE Main 2017: Answer Key And Recorded Responses For Paper 2 Released At Jeemain.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for JEE Main 2017 Paper 2. Along with the answer key, the board has also released recorded responses of Paper 2. Both, the answer key and recorded responses for paper 2, can be viewed and challenged through the JEE Main 2017 official website. Paper 2 in JEE Main 2017 is for candidates who wish to take admission in B.Arch. and B.Planning program. The JEE Main 2017 Paper 2 was also conducted on April 2, 2017 in second sitting.Step one: Go to JEE Main 2017 official website: jeemain.nic.inStep two: Click on the relevant link, i.e. View/Challenge Answer Key of Paper 2/ View/Challenge Recorded Responses of Paper 2.Step three: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.Step four: Click on Login and view the answer key/recorded response.You can follow the same steps to login and submit your challenge as well.JEE Main 2017 Paper 2 was conducted only in pen-paper based mode. The question paper consisted of Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing Test. Mathematics and Aptitude Test consisted of objective questions.The board will declare the All India Rank for JEE Main 2017 Paper 2 on May 27, 2017.