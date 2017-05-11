JEE Main 2017: Answer Key And Recorded Responses For Paper 2 Released At Jeemain.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for JEE Main 2017 Paper 2. Along with the answer key, the board has also released recorded responses of Paper 2.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 11, 2017 15:45 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JEE Main 2017: Answer Key And Recorded Responses For Paper 2 Released At Jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2017: Answer Key For Paper 2 Released At Jeemain.nic.in

New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for JEE Main 2017 Paper 2. Along with the answer key, the board has also released recorded responses of Paper 2. Both, the answer key and recorded responses for paper 2, can be viewed and challenged through the JEE Main 2017 official website. Paper 2 in JEE Main 2017 is for candidates who wish to take admission in B.Arch. and B.Planning program. The JEE Main 2017 Paper 2 was also conducted on April 2, 2017 in second sitting. 

How to check Answer Key/ Recorded Responses for JEE Main 2017 Paper 2

Step one: Go to JEE Main 2017 official website: jeemain.nic.in
Step two: Click on the relevant link, i.e. View/Challenge Answer Key of Paper 2/ View/Challenge Recorded Responses of Paper 2.
Step three: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin. 
Step four: Click on Login and view the answer key/recorded response.

You can follow the same steps to login and submit your challenge as well.  

About JEE Main 2017 Paper 2

JEE Main 2017 Paper 2 was conducted only in pen-paper based mode. The question paper consisted of Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing Test. Mathematics and Aptitude Test consisted of objective questions. 

The board will declare the All India Rank for JEE Main 2017 Paper 2 on May 27, 2017. 
 

Trending

Share this story on

23 Shares
ALSO READBeijing May Become 'Unfortunate Bystander' To India's Success, Warns Chinese Think Tank
JEE MainJEE Main 2017JEE Main 2017 Answer KeyJEE Main 2017 paper 2 Answer KeyJEE Main 2017 Paper 2 Answer Key challengeJEE Main 2017 paper 2JEE Main Paper 2

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2Amazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................