JEE Main 2017: Admit Cards Will Be Available From March 14

EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2017: Admit Cards Will Be Available From March 14 New Delhi: In a notification published in the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2017, the Admit Cards for JEE (Main) 2017 will be available on the website from 14th March 2017 onwards. As per the information bulletin published by the JEE organizers, it was mentioned that the



All the candidates who have submitted the online application and paid the examination fee till last date will be allowed to appear in JEE (Main) and their admit cards will be uploaded on the website as per schedule, siad the bulletin.



If a candidate has submitted more than one application: Normally, at the time of issuing admit card of JEE (Main) both the application of a candidate (which appear to be similar) are merged and only one admit card is issued. However, the candidate should send e-mail to jeemain@nic.in mentioning both the application numbers and specifying clearly the application number which they want to be considered.



Read: More updates on Joint Entrance Examination



If a candidate does not make any selection, he/she shall be randomly assigned a slot/date as per the availability of the same in the examination city selected by them. Details of session and slot will be mentioned on their admit card which can be downloaded from the website during March 2017 as per schedule, said an FAQ in the JEE website.



Click here for more



In a notification published in the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2017, the Admit Cards for JEE (Main) 2017 will be available on the website from 14th March 2017 onwards. As per the information bulletin published by the JEE organizers, it was mentioned that the admit cards will be made available to be downloaded from JEE (Main) website from 2 nd week March 2017 onwards. The candidates are advised to download their admit cards from JEE (Main) website only. The Candidates are also advised to regularly see JEE (Main) website for updates.All the candidates who have submitted the online application and paid the examination fee till last date will be allowed to appear in JEE (Main) and their admit cards will be uploaded on the website as per schedule, siad the bulletin.If a candidate has submitted more than one application: Normally, at the time of issuing admit card of JEE (Main) both the application of a candidate (which appear to be similar) are merged and only one admit card is issued. However, the candidate should send e-mail to jeemain@nic.in mentioning both the application numbers and specifying clearly the application number which they want to be considered.If a candidate does not make any selection, he/she shall be randomly assigned a slot/date as per the availability of the same in the examination city selected by them. Details of session and slot will be mentioned on their admit card which can be downloaded from the website during March 2017 as per schedule, said an FAQ in the JEE website.Click here for more Education News