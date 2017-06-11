JEE Advanced Results 2017 Declared: JoSAA, Seat Allocation, Important Dates; 5 Things Students Should Know The next step in the admission process of IIT, NIT and other education institutes which uses JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks is JoSAA.

JEE Advanced Results 2017 Declared: 5 Important Things Students Should Know About JoSAA New Delhi: have been declared today at 10 am and the results are available at the official website of the entrance exam, jeeadv.ac.in.



This year, 97 institutes (including 23 IITs) will take part in JoSAA2017 and the students will have more than 600 programs to choose from.



The choice filling will start on 15th June and will continue till 26th June. The first round of allocation is on 28th June and the 7th round of allocation is on 18th July completing the process on 19th July.



There will be 2 rounds of mock allocation to help students to lock in their best choices.



JoSAA 2017: What is it



The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has been set up by Human Resources Development Ministry (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 97 institutes for the academic year 2017-18. The institutes include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).



Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.



JoSAA 2017: Applying at IITs and NITs



All candidates who have declared qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating Institutes.



All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT system (except IITs).



JoSAA 2017: Filling-in and locking of choices



Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference.

Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices as possible.



Candidates MUST "lock" their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.



JoSAA 2017: Number of rounds of seat allocation



JoSAA will conduct seven rounds that is 1st through 7th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2017.



JoSAA 2017: Important Dates



Online registration and choice filling: From 10 AM on June 15 to 5 PM on June 26



First round of Seat Allotment: June 28



First round reporting for Seat Acceptance: From June 29 to July 3



