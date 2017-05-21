JEE Advanced 2017 Today, 1.7 Lakh Students Appear For IIT Berth Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is underway right now and 1.7 lakh students are appearing for the IIT admissions in the various centres across India.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced is underway right now and more than 1.7 lakh students are appearing for the IIT admissions in the various centres across India. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.The JEE Advanced examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hour duration each. Both the papers are compulsory, Paper 1 started from 09:00 am and concluded by 12:00 while the Paper 2 started by 2:00 pm and will conclude by 5:00 pm.Apart from IITs , other centrally funded institutes have also used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past, which include: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam.Based on JEE Main rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers are given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017. Out of this 2.20 lakh top scorers, according to ET , 1.7 lakh aspirants have registered fro the exam. 10.20 lakh students appeared in the JEE main exam this year.JEE Advanced 2017 results will be declared on Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:00 am. IIT Madras, the organising authority of this year's exam will release the category wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates on the online portal after the results are declared. The candidates will be sent the text messages regarding their results to their registered mobile numbers.