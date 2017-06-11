JEE Advanced 2017 Results: 100% Success For Anand Kumar's Super-30, All 30 Students Qualify Anand Kumar's Super 30 students has created history again this year with 30 out of 30 candidates qualifying in the JEE Advanced results, announced today for admission in IITs.

Anand Kumar's Super 30 students has created history again this year with 30 out of 30 candidates qualifying in the JEE Advanced results , announced today for admission in IITs. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras declared the JEE advanced 2017 results today and Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh bagged all India first rank while Pune's Akshat Chugh ranked second. 2.20 lakh top scorers from JEE Main exam were given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam. 10.20 lakh students had appeared in the JEE main exam this year.Every year, 30 promising students - many of them students from economically backward sections -are picked and trained under the Super-30 programme with mathematician Anand Kumar bearing the expenses himself.This year was not different, and all 30 students who were studying under Super-30 program qualified in IIT-JEE or JEE Advanced.Lauding the efforts by the students, Anand Kumar, founder of Super-30 said: "These students have show if given a chance they can do anything."Last year, 28 students of Super 30 cracked the JEE Advanced exam while In 2015, 24 students cracked the IIT entrance exam.Run at the residence of Anand Kumar in Patna the students from underprivileged sections are provided free coaching along with food and lodging.Since its inception in 2002, the institution has made extraordinary results in JEE exam and the feat was appreciated around the world.(With Inputs from Agencies)Click here for more Education News