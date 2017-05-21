JEE Advanced 2017: Paper Analysis; Know Answer Key, Result Dates Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced paper 1 today and the paper 2 is underway right now.

According to Mr. Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com, "On the whole, the difficulty of Paper 1 was found between easy and moderate. Compared to last year, the paper was slightly easier."



"The paper contained a mix of multiple correct choice questions, integer type questions and passage type questions. The paper was worth a total of 183 marks, with 61 marks allocated for each subject. The format and constitution for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics was the same. In total, the paper had 21 multiple correct choice questions for 84 marks, 15 integer type questions for 45 marks and 18 passage questions made for 54 marks," said Mr. Ratrey.



The next step after the JEE Advanced is over is the online display of JEE Advanced Optical Response Sheet (ORS) and the release of answer keys. IIT Madras will release the keys on June 4. Then the students will be given the chance for raising objections on the keys.

JEE advanced results will be published on June 11.



The ORS will be graded and scrutinized with extreme care. The ORS of all candidates who have appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the online portal, along with the machine-read responses.



In case of perceived discrepancy, candidates can seek review of the machine-read responses. The requests should be submitted online.



In addition, candidates should pay review-fee at the rate of INR 500 per question to be reviewed. Detailed instructions and the mode of payment will be provided on the online portal.



The answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the online portal, www.jeeadv.ac.in.



Before official answer keys being released, private educational institutes may also release the answer keys of the JEE advanced exam.



