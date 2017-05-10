JEE Advanced 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Today At Jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced 2017 admit card will be released on the official website today at 2:00 pm.

New Delhi: JEE Advanced 2017 admit card will be released on the official website today at 2:00 pm. According to the official schedule,



Where to download the JEE Advanced 2017 admit card?



The link to download JEE Advanced 2017 Admit card will be activated on the home page of the official website of JEE Advanced 2017, that is, jeeadv.ac.in. Apart from the link on the home page there will also be a link for admit card under the examination tab on the home page.



What information will the JEE Advanced 2017 Admit Card contain?



Your JEE Advanced 2017 admit card will have your name, JEE Main roll number, test venue, test date and timing. Make sure to re-check and verify every detail mentioned on your admit card and in case of any discrepancy immediately contact the organizing institute, which in this case is IIT Madras.



What will the JEE Advanced 2017 exam be like?



The exam will be similar to JEE Main 2017 exam except a little tougher and will constitute of two papers instead of one. Both the papers will have three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The JEE Advanced 2017 exam questions will be more concept based than theory based.



