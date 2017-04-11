JEE Advanced 2017: 10 Points To Know

New Delhi: JEE Main 2017 exam is over now and candidates who are confident of their performance in the exam are now busy preparing for the JEE Advanced 2017 exam. JEE Advanced is the screening process conducted for admission to the 23 IITs in the country. JEE Advanced is the only way to get into B.Tech. programs offered at the IITs. JEE Advanced follows the same exam pattern as JEE Main but is considerably tougher than JEE Main exam.
Read below to know 10 essential points about JEE Advanced 2017
1. This year IIT Madras is organizing the JEE Advanced exam.
2. Registration Process for JEE Advanced will begin on April 28, 2017.
3. Candidates who are among the top 2,20,000 (including all categories) by scoring positive marks in Paper I of JEE Main 2017 will only be eligible for applying to JEE Advanced 2017.
4. Candidate who appeared for their class 12th exam in 2016 or 2017 will be eligible.
5. Candidates who appeared for the class 12 exam in the academic year 2014-15 but there result was declared after June 2015 can also apply.
6. The candidate must have scored at least 75% aggregate marks in class 12th. The aggregate marks required for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is 60%.
7. Total 23 IITs will participate in the exam.
8. In the past, 9 other institutes including IISER, IISc, and IIST have also accepted JEE Advanced score.
9. The category-wise cut-off marks for the top 20 percentile will be calculated on the basis of marks scored by all the successful candidates in their respective boards in the particular year.
10. JEE Advanced 2017 exam will be conducted on May 21.
