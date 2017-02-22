Jawaharlal Nehru University To Agitating Students: 'Desist From The Occupation And Blockade Of Administrative Building'

EMAIL PRINT JNU To Agitating Students: 'Desist From The Occupation And Blockade Of Administrative Building' New Delhi: With a third appeal in a period of five days, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration today asked the agitating students to vacate administrative building and to end the "the illegal occupation". 'The JNU administration makes a fervent appeal to the agitating students to desist from the occupation and blockade of administrative building', said a press release from the university administration. The university is witnessing protests for a long time since the university decided to adopt UGC recommendations in the M.Phil and Ph.D admission procedure.



'Since 9th February 2017 they have illegally occupied the administrative building and prevented the officers and staff of the University from performing their duties. This blockade of administrative building has caused irreparable financial damage to the university and has prevented a large number of teachers and students from fulfilling their academic commitments', said the release from Jawaharlal Nehru University.



Meanwhile political leaders including Nilotpal Basu of CPI(M), Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML), Yoganand Shastri of Congress and Manoj Jha of RJD attended a solidarity meeting with the ongoing protests against UGC notification at the administration building.





Read: More updates on Jawaharlal Nehru University



"This meaningless agitation is primarily responsible for the delay in finalizing the admission process and is highly condemnable. Continuation of this mindless agitation is preventing timely conduct of the 2017 18 entrance test, causing harm to thousands of aspirants across the country who wish to study in JNU. It needs to be underlined that most of the aspiring applicants will be from marginalized sections of the society who will be prevented from taking admission in JNU, unless the Entrance Test is held in time", added the statement from Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar.



In a statement yesterday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has also asked the students to "bring the disruption of the administrative block to an immediate end.



Click here for more





With a third appeal in a period of five days, the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration today asked the agitating students to vacate administrative building and to end the "the illegal occupation". 'The JNU administration makes a fervent appeal to the agitating students to desist from the occupation and blockade of administrative building', said a press release from the university administration. The university is witnessing protests for a long time since the university decided to adopt UGC recommendations in the M.Phil and Ph.D admission procedure.'Since 9th February 2017 they have illegally occupied the administrative building and prevented the officers and staff of the University from performing their duties. This blockade of administrative building has caused irreparable financial damage to the university and has prevented a large number of teachers and students from fulfilling their academic commitments', said the release from Jawaharlal Nehru University.Meanwhile political leaders including Nilotpal Basu of CPI(M), Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML), Yoganand Shastri of Congress and Manoj Jha of RJD attended a solidarity meeting with the ongoing protests against UGC notification at the administration building."This meaningless agitation is primarily responsible for the delay in finalizing the admission process and is highly condemnable. Continuation of this mindless agitation is preventing timely conduct of the 2017 18 entrance test, causing harm to thousands of aspirants across the country who wish to study in JNU. It needs to be underlined that most of the aspiring applicants will be from marginalized sections of the society who will be prevented from taking admission in JNU, unless the Entrance Test is held in time", added the statement from Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar.In a statement yesterday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has also asked the students to "bring the disruption of the administrative block to an immediate end.Click here for more Education News