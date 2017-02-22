Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University To Organise International Conference On Computational Intelligence And Informatics

EMAIL PRINT JNTUH To Organise International Conference On Computational Intelligence New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU H) will organize the International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Informatics from September 25 to September 27. The second International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Informatics (ICCII) is focused to promote recent advances and innovations in the disciplines of Computer Science and Information Technology. The Conference offers a real opportunity to bring together scientists of different disciplines, to discuss new issues, to tackle complex problems and to find advanced solutions breeding new trends in Computational Science.



Conference will also provide a platform for research community and industry to share the recent developments, and to discuss about the discoveries in computational intelligence and informatics.



The conference is scheduled for 3 days during 25th to 27th September, 2017. A Preconference workshop on "Data Analytics and Information Processing" is scheduled on 25th May and Conference will be conducted on 26th and 27th September, 2017.



Click here for more



Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU H) will organize the International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Informatics from September 25 to September 27. The second International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Informatics (ICCII) is focused to promote recent advances and innovations in the disciplines of Computer Science and Information Technology. The Conference offers a real opportunity to bring together scientists of different disciplines, to discuss new issues, to tackle complex problems and to find advanced solutions breeding new trends in Computational Science.Conference will also provide a platform for research community and industry to share the recent developments, and to discuss about the discoveries in computational intelligence and informatics.The conference is scheduled for 3 days during 25th to 27th September, 2017. A Preconference workshop on "Data Analytics and Information Processing" is scheduled on 25th May and Conference will be conducted on 26th and 27th September, 2017.Click here for more Education News