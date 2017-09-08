Jammu University BCom Fourth Semester Results Declared; Check Now @ Coeju.com University of Jammu has declared the of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) fourth semester results today on the official website of the university.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Jammu University BCom Fourth Semester Results Declared; Check Now @ Coeju.com New Delhi: University of Jammu has declared the of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) fourth semester results today on the official website of the university. The Jammu University BCom degree fourth semester results can be accessed from the official results website of the varsity, coeju.com. The Jammu University has also released the results of PGDBM first semester exam held in December 2016, Electronics semester IV exam held in May 2017, Kashmiri semester IV held in May 2017, Commerce semester two exam held in May 2017, English Semester two exam held in May 2017 and Kashmiri semester 2nd exam held in May 2017 on September 6.



Jammu University



Candidates wishing to apply for Re-evaluation of Jammu University results are advised to conscientiously peruse the Statutes before doing so because the marks to be awarded by the Re-evaluators shall be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after re-evaluation / original evaluation and that no further re-evaluation is permissible thereafter.

Jammu University BCom Fourth Semester Degree Exam 2017 Results: How to check

The candidates who are checking for Jammu University BCom fourth semester results may follow these steps:



Step One: Logon to the official results of website of Jammu University, www.coeju.com



Step Two: Click on the latest results you are checking for



Step Three: Check your results in the pdf file opens next



Jammu University Degree Exam 2017 Results: How to apply for Revaluation



The applicants can submit their Online application forms for re-evaluation by following the below mentioned steps w. e. f. 01-09-2017(AN):



Step One: Logon to www.coeju.com



Step Two: Click on Re-evaluation of 2nd Semester icon, fill up their Roll No. and a prefilled candidate specific re-evaluation form will pop-up.



Step Three: Select the subject(s) in which the candidate is desirous of availing the reevaluation.



Step Four: After submitting the same, the form can be printed on A4 size page.



Step Five: The fee can be deposited either by old system of depositing in J&K Bank designated Branches or by availing on-line payment gateway (at step IV above) and make payment with net banking, debit/credit card.



Step Six. In both payment modes, the physical form along with proof/receipt of fee payment should reach the University before the last date.



Failure/Re-appear candidates applying for re-evaluation, may also submit their Examination Form by downloading the same from the website www.jucc.in from September 2 after 4 PM within 15 days from the declaration of the result along with the prescribed normal fee.



Click here for more





University of Jammu has declared the of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) fourth semester results today on the official website of the university. The Jammu University BCom degree fourth semester results can be accessed from the official results website of the varsity, coeju.com. The Jammu University has also released the results of PGDBM first semester exam held in December 2016, Electronics semester IV exam held in May 2017, Kashmiri semester IV held in May 2017, Commerce semester two exam held in May 2017, English Semester two exam held in May 2017 and Kashmiri semester 2nd exam held in May 2017 on September 6.Jammu University declared several results including the second semester results of BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BA English (Honours) and BCom (Honours) on the official website of the university on August last week. The Jammu University then released the Political Science and Economics semester four results for the exams conducted on May this year also.Candidates wishing to apply for Re-evaluation of Jammu University results are advised to conscientiously peruse the Statutes before doing so because the marks to be awarded by the Re-evaluators shall be the best of the two scores obtained by the student after re-evaluation / original evaluation and that no further re-evaluation is permissible thereafter.The candidates who are checking for Jammu University BCom fourth semester results may follow these steps:Step One: Logon to the official results of website of Jammu University, www.coeju.comStep Two: Click on the latest results you are checking forStep Three: Check your results in the pdf file opens nextThe applicants can submit their Online application forms for re-evaluation by following the below mentioned steps w. e. f. 01-09-2017(AN):Step One: Logon to www.coeju.comStep Two: Click on Re-evaluation of 2nd Semester icon, fill up their Roll No. and a prefilled candidate specific re-evaluation form will pop-up.Step Three: Select the subject(s) in which the candidate is desirous of availing the reevaluation.Step Four: After submitting the same, the form can be printed on A4 size page.Step Five: The fee can be deposited either by old system of depositing in J&K Bank designated Branches or by availing on-line payment gateway (at step IV above) and make payment with net banking, debit/credit card.Step Six. In both payment modes, the physical form along with proof/receipt of fee payment should reach the University before the last date.Failure/Re-appear candidates applying for re-evaluation, may also submit their Examination Form by downloading the same from the website www.jucc.in from September 2 after 4 PM within 15 days from the declaration of the result along with the prescribed normal fee.Click here for more Education News