Jamia Millia Islamia Signs MoU With Iranian University

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran's Al-Mustafa International University for a long-term academic collaboration in the field of research, education and innovation. The MoU was signed by Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, JMI and his counterpart Dr. Ali Reza Arafi, Vice Chancellor, Al-Mustafa International University.
The MoU will enable the two institutions to collaborate in the field of research and teaching leading to restructuring of courses, development of new methods of teaching and learning and undertaking interdisciplinary studies and promotion of international understanding, said a statement from the New Delhi based Indian Central University.
It also envisages faculty and student exchange, research collaborations in humanities, culture, Persian language and literature, management, mass communication and Islamic studies besides holding joint conferences, seminars, workshops and sharing of academic data, intellectual property and publications.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor JMI, Prof. Talat Ahmad said that common academic areas should be explored and identified for research and exchange of faculty and students. He added that the rich cultures of Iran and India should be studied to develop better understanding between the two countries.
Jamia Millia Islamia already has MoUs with three other reputed universities of Iran, namely, Payame Noor University, National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and Allameh Tabataba'I University, Iran.
Related news:
JMI To Start BSc Aeronautics Course In Collaboration With Pawan Hans
Chancellor Dr Najma Heptulla Unveils 'Wall Of War Heroes' At Jamia Millia Islamia
Former JMI Faculty Member Receives Highest French Honour
JMI Confers Doctor Of Letters Degree On Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Click here for more Education News