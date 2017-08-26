Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Korean Language Programme Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) yesterday opened Korean language Certificate Course to 30 students from this academic year.

JMI VC, Prof Talat Ahmad talked about the rapidly deepening ties between both countries New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) yesterday opened Korean language Certificate Course to 30 students from this academic year with the university's Vice Chancellor saying that this course will go a long way in providing employment to students in leading Korean companies besides being pivotal in developing Korean Language education in India and furthering cultural exchange. In addition to the certificate course, the Korean Language will also be available under the CBCS (Choice-Based Credit System) for students pursuing professional courses in Engineering and Management.



Inaugurating the programme, according to a statement released by the university, Vice Chancellor of JMI, Prof Talat Ahmad talked about the rapidly deepening ties between India and South Korea and said that the programme would not only equip students with proficiency in the Korean language but also help them in finding jobs in Korean companies.



Prof Ahmad said that the leadership of both countries have made extra efforts to put in place a robust and sustainable partnership in the fields of culture and economy and JMI aspired to be an active partner for further consolidation of this relationship.



The huge response to the Korean Language can be gauged from the fact that nearly 400 students applied for 30 seats in the Certificate Course, Prof Ahmad added.



Mr Hai Kwang Lee, Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, said that the programme was a significant step in promoting Korean language studies in India. He said that South Korea-India relations are gearing for a major transformation and that his country hopes to "play a leading role in accelerating India's economic development as its long standing developmental partner".



Furthermore, Mr Lee expressed his desire to see graduates of the Korean Language Programme not only maximize their employment potential but also play an important role as cultural ambassadors to strengthen the bilateral ties.



Prof Do Young Kim, Director of Korean Studies, JMI, who is credited to have initiated Korean language programmes in Jawaharlal Nehru University and University of Delhi, said his endeavour would be to make JMI a hub of Indo-Korea relations through the Korean Language Programme.



