Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Admission 2017: Last Date To Apply Online Extended To March 11, 2017

Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Admission 2017: Last Date To Apply Online Extended To March 11, 2017 New Delhi: In view of last minute rush by students seeking admission to various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the university has extended the last date for online applications to March 11, 2017. The last date to apply online for admission to different regular courses, like UG, PG, Diploma, Certificate, Advance Diploma in JMI for the session 2017-18 was earlier fixed for March 3. According to new schedule, the online forms will be open for editing from March 10 - 15, 2017.



The University administration decided to extend the last date in view of requests by applicants from different parts of the country, said a statement from Jamia Millia Islamia.



The online admission form is available on JMI's Controller of Examinations Portal www.jmicoe.in.



Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Admission 2017: How To Apply



Candidates can got to Jamia Millia Islamia's Website www.jmicoe.in and submit their applications there. Application process consists of two phases; Candidates registration and Entrance application submission. Candidates will be intimated about the Admit cards for the entrance test via SMS. And the candidates will able to download them after it made available online.



Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Admission 2017: Helpdesk



The admission helpdesk email id: jmihelpdesk2017@gmail.com.

The admission helpdesk numbers are: 09836219994, 09836289994, 09836319994



