Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Admission 2017-2018: Filing Of Applications Ends On March 3

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2017 16:05 IST
New Delhi:  Filing of applications for admission in various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma/Certificate courses for the academic session 2017-18 in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will end on March 3, 2017. JMI began the process of filing applications online for various courses on February 2, 2017. Interested students can apply for various courses in Ph.D., M.Phil., Master (Postgraduate), Bachelor (Undergraduate), Advanced Diploma Section, Diploma Section and Certificate programmes of the university.

Apart from various programmes, the University has also introduced following six new programmes from this academic session:
  • M.A. (International Relations-West Asian Studies) (Regular) - 30 seats.
  • LL.M. (Executive) (Self-financed) - 30 seats.
  • Diploma in Unani Pharmacy (Self-financed) - 40 seats.
  • Bachelor of Hotel Management (Self-financed) (BHM) - 30 seats.
  • Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management (Self-financed) (BTTM) - 30 seats.
  • Master in Tourism and Travel Management (Self-financed) (MTTM) - 30 seats.
The e-Prospectus may be downloaded from the University website http://jmicoe.in/admissions.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2017-2018: How to Apply

Candidates can got to Jamia Millia Islamia's Website www.jmicoe.in and submit their applications there. Application process consists of two phases; Candidates registration and Entrance application submission. Candidates will be intimated about the Admit cards for the entrance test via SMS. And the candidates will able to download them after it made available online.

Read: Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Admission 2017-2018 Notification Out

The Prospectus Committee chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, JMI in its meeting held on 7 February has decided to continue BA (Hons.) Arabic, B.A. (Hons.) Islamic Studies, B.A. (Hons.) Persian and B.A. (Hons.) Urdu as earlier in academic session 2016-17. There will be only one application form for all these courses and separate entrance test will be held for these courses.

The meeting has also decided to continue BA (Hons.) Economics, B.B.A, BA (Hons.) Sociology/Psychology/Political Science, B.A./B.Sc. (Hons.) Geography, B.A. program and B.Com. (Hons.) as earlier in academic session 2016-17. 

Entrance tests for B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics and B.Sc. program will comprise 10% questions from general awareness and 30% each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The meeting has decided to roll back all fee hikes.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admisstion 2017-2018Jamia Millia Islamia AdmissionJMI Admission 2017

