Jamia Millia Islamia Begins 7th Edition Of National Moot Court Competition For Law Students

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 17, 2017 13:02 IST
New Delhi:  The Faculty of Law at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi is all set to conduct 7th edition of its National Moot Court Competition. The competition starts today and will end on March 19. A total of 32 teams have qualified for the three day event. The teams were selected from a plethora of applicants after the Memorial Elimination Round. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 30,000. There are cash prizes for participants in other categories as well. 

The event is being conducted by the student body of the Faculty of Law at JMI under the supervision of their Dean Prof. Dr. Nuzhat Parveen Khan and Subject Advisor Dr. Asad Malik. 

The event will consist of four rounds: Preliminary Rounds and Quarter Finals which will be conducted on March 18, and Semi-finals and Final round on March 19. 

The following prizes would be awarded at the end of the event:
  • Winning Team Award which includes a cash prize of Rs. 30,000
  • Runners-Up Team Award which includes a cash prize of Rs. 15,000
  • Best Speaker Male Advocate Award which includes a cash prize of Rs. 5000
  • Best Speaker Female Advocate Award which includes a cash prize of Rs. 5000
  • Best Researcher Award which includes a cash prize of Rs. 5000
  • Best Memorial Team Award which includes a cash prize of Rs. 5000

The event will see participation from students of Law schools such as ILS, Pune, NLU, Odisha, Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, Amity Law School, Lucknow, and Gujarat National Law University. 

