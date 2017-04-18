Jamia Hamdard University Begins Application Process For UG, PG Programs; Last Date June 15

New Delhi: Jamia Hamdard university, New Delhi has begun the application process for its various under graduate, post graduate, and research programs. The application process will end on June 15, 2017. Jamia Hamdard is a deemed to be university which offers several courses through nine different schools and an off campus in Kannur. The application process is entirely online and applicants can register for admission through the separate online admission portal. For admission to most of the programs, the university conducts an entrance test.
How to Apply
Step one: Go to Jamia Hamdard official website: http://jamiahamdard.edu/ and click on the admission link.
Step two: On the admission page, click on the link: Online Admission Portal 2017.
Step three: In the admission portal, you will need to register first by providing your basic information. Make sure to note down your password as you will need it to login to your student's account/candidate's profile.
Step four: In your candidate's profile fill all the required details correctly.
Step five: Upload necessary documents.
Step six: Pay application fee.
Jamia Hamdard Selection Process
The University will conduct entrance test separately for all the courses on offer. In case of UG courses in biological sciences such as MBBS, BUMS, Nursing, Pharmacy, Paramedical Sc., Rehabilitation Sc. and Chemical and Life Sciences, selection will be done on the basis of NEET 2017 scores. Similarly for admission to B.Tech., JEE Main 2017 score will be considered. Also for courses like B. Tech. in Food Technology, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme offered by School of Chemical & Life Sciences, either NEET 2017 or JEE Main 2017 score will be taken into account.
For PG courses, the university will consider marks in the qualifying exam and performance in interview or entrance test conducted by the university.
