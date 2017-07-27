Jadavpur University Suspends Admission To Engineering PG Courses

The Jadavpur University has temporarily suspended admission for post-graduate engineering courses following reports of irregularities. "We want to protect the interest of students. So we have temporarily suspended all the admission process to MTech and ME sources," Vice-Chancellor Surajan Das said today. Mr Das, who had earlier chaired the Admission Committee Meeting of the university, said, "we'll first scrutinize every details regarding admission procedure to the PG courses."The move followed allegations of irregularities in the merit list posted on varsity website on July 21 and subsequent cancellation of the merit list.A member of JUTA (Jadavpur University Teachers' Association) said, "We'll first manually compile the merit list of different disciplines and then check it. Only after that the list will be uploaded on university website."