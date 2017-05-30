JAC results 2017: Intermediate Science, Commerce Declared, Check At Jac.nic.in

New Delhi: JAC Class 12 Intermediate Science and Commerce stream results have been declared in the official website. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the organizing authority of the class 12 intermediate exams has declared the results in the official website of the council, jac.nic.in. The results can be accessed from the official website, jac.nic.in after entering the registration details of the candidates. The JAC also released the JAC Matric Class 10 results also today.
This year a total of 6 lakh students appeared for the matric and intermediate exam conducted by the Jharkhand Academic council. Last year the result for Intermediate was published on May 20 and the overall pass percentage was 67.54 per cent.
JAC Results 2017 Intermediate 12th Science and Commerce : How To Check
JAC has released the class 10 and class 12 intermediate science stream results 2017 today. The steps to check result are given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website for JAC results, c
Step 2: Chose ANNUAL INTERMEDIATE SCIENCE EXAMINATION RESULT - 2017 or ANNUAL INTERMEDIATE COMMERCE EXAMINATION RESULT - 2017
Step 3: Click on Commerce or Science in the next page
Step 4:Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number
Step 5:Click on submit.
Step 6:View and download your result.
JAC also declared the class 10 results today.
Click here for more Education News