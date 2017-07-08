JAC Begins Online Choice Filling For Chandigarh Engineering And Architecture Counselling Joint Admission Committee (JAC) has begun the choice-filling process for Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling 2017. The counselling process is being conducted to fill seats in six engineering and technology institutes, three of which are affiliated with Panjab University.

Joint Admission Committee (JAC) has begun the choice-filling process for Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling 2017. The counselling process is being conducted to fill seats in six engineering and technology institutes , three of which are affiliated with Panjab University. The counselling process for these institutes will be done on the basis of ranks secured by the students in JEE Main 2017 exam. Students who have registered for the counselling will be able to fill choices for the first round of counselling till July 11, 2017. JAC will publish the result of mock allotment tomorrow.The link for choice filling is available on the home page for Chandigarh Engineering and Architecture Counselling website, i.e. http://chdenggadmissions.nic.in. A student would need their JEE Main roll number and password created at the time of registration for the counselling to login to their account and fill their preferences.Last date to fill choices online: July 11, 2017 till 5:00 pmResult of Mock Counselling: July 9, 2017 by 5:00 pmLocking of choices by candidates: July 11, 2017 till 5:00 pmFirst round of seat allotment: July 12, 2017 at 8:00 pmSubmission of fee online and willingness to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling: July 12 to July 14, 2017 till 5:00 pmWithdrawal after first round of seat allotment: July 15, 2017 till 5:00 pmClick here for more Education News