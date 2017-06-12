'It's A Relic Of Colonial Past': Uttarakhand Chief Minister Refuses To Wear Robe At Convocation Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today refused to wear a robe at a convocation ceremony here and suggested that a "purely Indian" attire be worn on such occasions.

Politely turning down the customary attire at the 15th convocation of the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies here, Mr. Rawat described it as a relic of the colonial era.



"The country should take pride in its ancestors, its ancient wisdom and culture and should not give up its roots," he said.



However, the other dignitaries attending the event, including Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul and Union Minister for Human Resource Prakash Javadekar, readily wore the robe.



Congratulating the students of the university on attaning their degrees, Mr. Rawat said the young generation is the foundation of a strong India.



He said the youth should serve their country with the same dedication as the Hanuman served Lord Ram.



