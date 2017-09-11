Issue No Objection Certificate To Open Navodaya Vidyalayas In The State: Madras High Court The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue No Objection Certificate to open Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state.

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to open Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), saying the state government should "give up its fear" that Hindi will be thrust upon students though these central schools, reported Press Trust of India.



According to The New Indian Express, Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the issuance of NOC within eight weeks for starting JNVs.



Referring to the Tamil Nadu government's contention about Hindi, which was against its two language formula, the Central government counsel said state's language was being taught in JNVs from class 6 to 8,



The counsel also added that students could choose Tamil as an optional subject in class 11 and 12 and there would be no thrusting of Hindi upon them.



The Madras High Court, in March this year, had issued notices to Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asking to set up a JNV school in the state.



The petition was filed by Kumari Mahasabha Secretary Jayakumar Thomas.



According to the petition submitted with the court, JNV schools are boarding schools with classes being conducted from class 6 to 12. These schools also give priority to students from rural areas during admission. The petitioner also added that while no fee is charged to students for classes 6 to 8, the schools board charges a minimal fee of Rs. 200 to students of classes 9 to 12.



The JNV Samithi had earlier responded to Jayakumar Thomas' petition and claimed that it had not received any cooperation form the Tamil Nadu government for setting up of JNV schools.



Thomas asked if Kendriya Vidyalayas which conduct classes in Hindi are allowed to function in the state then why can't JNV be permitted too.



As per the policy of the government, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be established in each district. Accordingly, Navodaya Vidyalayas have been sanctioned for 576 Districts.



In addition to that, 10 JNVs have been sanctioned in districts having large concentration of ST population and I0 JNVs in districts having large concentration of SC population and 2 special JNVs in Manipur bringing total number of JNVs sanctioned to 598.



