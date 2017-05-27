ISC, ICSE Results 2017 To Be Declared On 29 May, CISCE Releases How To Check Guidelines CISCE will announce ISC, ICSE results on 29 May. The Council has released guidelines on how to check the results at cisce.org.

CISCE has released guidelines for students on, 'how to check ISC, ICSE results 2017 online'. Students can either check the result at the web portal of the council or else can also avail SMS service. Schools can access the result using the Principal's login ID and password at careers portal of the Council. Schools can get the result reports, result tabulation and comparison table from the portal.



Students shall have to use Unique ID and enter the correct CAPTCHA for accessing the ICSE and ISC results.



In order to avail the SMS service, students should save the number: 09248082883.



'For receiving the ICSE 2017 Examination Result through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box:

ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)'



Likewise for ISC result, follow the same process by replacing 'ICSE' with 'ISC'.



Queries, if any, can be placed before the Council. Students can contact CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com. Students can also call at 022-67226106 for queries.



The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts three examinations, namely, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10 examination), The Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12 examination) and the Certificate in Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12).



Students can check the details at cisce.org.



