ISB Launches Research On Impacts Of Aadhaar

The Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad has launched research on Aadhaar, its impact and potential. The research will be conducted on a national-level. The research will be a part of the Digital Identity Research Initiative (DIRI). The research will seek to engage reserchers and academic institutes across India and world to promote an ecosystem of academic research on Aadhaar. As per the announcement made by ISB, the first phase of the research will study the impact of Aadhaar on areas such as benefit transfer, financial inclusion, healthcare schemes, public distribution systems and public policy.



DIRI has received a grant of $2 million from Omidyar Network. The grant would be effective for a period of two years.



On the occasion, a 'State of Aadhaar Report 2016-17' was also released. The report is a first of its kind overview of Aadhaar's technological and operational architecture, legal and governance framework. The report also looks into Aadhaar's application in financial inclusion, social protection and its emerging uses in other sectors. The report not just highlights the important areas for future research but also aims to promote a more data and evidence-centric understanding of the Aadhaar ecosystem.



The press statement released by ISB said that India has the largest biometric enabled digital identity system in use. This provides an enormous potential to conduct multi-disciplinary research with outcomes which will have important implications for India and the world.



Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB, said, "We are confident that this research will be path-breaking and will translate into knowledge with immediate application for policy makers, educators, service providers and entrepreneurs."



(With Inputs from IANS)



