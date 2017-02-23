IRMA Placements 2017: Highest Offer Is Rs 46.50 Lakh

Maintaining the 100% placements record since its inception in 1979, the current batch of 169 students of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) were placed in three days' time. For the first time, average salary has crossed 10 lakhs figure in this year's placement. The average salary of the current batch stands at Rs. 10.22 lakhs per annum, and the median stands at Rs. 8.40 lakhs per annum, said a statement from the institute. IRMA placements were held during February 6-11, 2017.The maximum salary for the batch in this placement season is Rs. 46.50 lakhs and the minimum salary offered is 4.5 lakhs in IRMA. The average salary offered by the development sector organizations ie. NGOs, Cooperatives and Government Development Agencies stood at 9.37 lakhs and that for the corporate sector is 10.57 lakhs per annum.Prof. Pratik Modi of IRMA coordinated the placements activities this year.However, this year's placements experienced a decrease in the number of overall job offers received compared to the last year.IRMA received 220 job offers from 92 recruiters for the batch. This year 21 students received Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) from various organizations. The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is the single largest recruiter this year, as it was the last year as well. It recruited 19 candidates from the institute.Cooperatives/Producers Collectives as a sector recruited a total of 28 candidates as well. The second largest recruiter this year is Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion (BRLPS) with 11 selections. This is followed by Pidilite Industries Ltd. (Rurban Division) and ICICI-Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. (Govt. Business Group), taking 9 and 8 students respectively.In this placement season, a total of 22 students took up offers made by Non-Government Development Organizations and Government Development Organizations. Non-Government Development Organizations such as SRIJAN, WomenWeave Charitable Trust, Gujarat State Women's Sewa Co-operative Federation, Industree Crafts Foundation, RISE India Trust, and Naandi Community Water Services recruited from IRMA through the campus placements.From the Government Development Agencies, UNICEF, Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Parishad, and Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPS) recruited from the campus this year. UNICEF came for the first time to IRMA campus recruitment and made offers to five students.