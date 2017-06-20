International Yoga Day 2017: UGC Asks Varsities To Send Reports, Clips Of Events In a fresh communication to varsities, the UGC has asked them "to submit details of the programmes conducted in a prescribed format and upload videos and photographs as well"

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education authority has asked universities and higher education institutions across the country to send reports, along with videos and photographs, on events organised by them on the International Yoga Day, reported Press Trust of India. In run up to the event, on April this year, the



In a fresh communication to varsities, the UGC has asked them "to submit details of the programmes conducted in a prescribed format and upload videos and photographs as well", reported PTI

International Day of Yoga 2017: UGC Programmes

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued various circulars and requested Vice Chancellors of all Universities to adopt the following activities during the celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21st, 2017:

Involve a very elaborate training programme on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) for Mass Yoga performance as well as discourses, lectures and talks by eminent Yoga experts.

Ensuring the maximum participation of the students on for the event and further that the students should be trained at least for a month.

Observe IDY on 21st June, 2017 and participate in the Yoga demonstrations along with organization of quiz competition, yoga trainings, etc.

Organize Yoga workshops for college teachers and to introduce yoga programme in annual festivals of colleges and universities to promote yoga among youth.

From Central Park in Connaught Place to Central Park in New York, the stage is set for the third International Day of Yoga tomorrow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations -- and 55,000 enthusiasts - in performing asanas in Lucknow.



The 69th Session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted by acclamation draft resolution for observing the International Day of Yoga on June 21 each year.



(With Inputs from PTI)



(With Inputs from PTI)





