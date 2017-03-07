International Women's Day: Women Pioneers Of Education In India

New Delhi: It is International Women's Day tomorrow. International Women's Day is celebrated to honor the indomitable spirit of womanhood all over the world. On the eve of Women's Day we bring to you some of the remarkable women from Indian history who changed the narrative of women education in India forever. While we are still a long way from achieving 100% literacy for Indian women, we cannot forget the immense contribution of these women to bring the issue of Indian women's education to forefront.
Savitribai Phule
Savtribai Phule is not an unknown name in Indian history. Savitribai Phule along with her husband Jyotirao Phule are known for their important role in improving the status of women in Indian society. She is often touted as the first female school teacher in India. In 1848, Jyotirao Phule started the native girls school in Pune and Savitribai Phule was among the first few teachers at the school.
Kadambini Ganguly and Chandramukhi Basu
There is no dearth of examples from Bengal of women who participated in the cultural revolution which happened during the British colonial period in India. Kadambini Ganguly and Chandramukhi Basu are the first two female graduates of India. Kadambini Ganguly was also the first South Asian female physician to have graduated in Western Medicine in India.
Anandi Gopal Joshi
Anandi Gopal Joshi is considered to be the first female physician from India who completed her graduate degree in medicine abroad. Anandi Gopal Joshi completed her degree in medicine from United States of America the same year Kadambini Ganguly completed her degree in India.
