Literacy Essential Step To Build Participative, Vibrant And Inclusive Democracy: Vice President He was addressing an event organised on the occasion of International Literacy Day.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Vice President was addressing an event organised on the occasion of International Literacy Day. New Delhi: The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has said that literacy provides the first essential step towards building a participative, vibrant, and a more inclusive democracy. He was addressing an event organised on the occasion of International Literacy Day, here today. The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javdekar, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Upendra Kushwaha, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Water Resoources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Dr. Satyapal Singh, the Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Shri Anil Swarup and other dignitaries were present



The Vice President Said that the Literacy Day reminds us of the importance of literacy in the development architecture of all countries and its crucial, central role as a development accelerator. He further said that literacy helps individuals to access and exercise various rights and entitlements provided to them under the Constitution.



Literacy a stepping stone for all forms of formal learning as well as lifelong education, literacy enables individuals to access and avail economic, political and social benefits, he added.



The Vice President suggested ways to achieve universal literacy; firstly to improve the quality of pre-primary and school education; secondly, we must provide opportunities for learning to those who have never been to school or have dropped out of school.



The Vice President also said that Neo-literates, majority of who are women, will be the ambassadors of our programme leading towards making Saakshar Bharat a Saksham Bharat.



He further said that we must use technology to make the literacy programmes more effective. Digital learning materials can address the diverse learning needs of different age groups more effectively, he added.



The Vice President said that literacy learning can be made more meaningful if it is linked to the daily lives of the learners. He further said that community learning centres can become the hubs of literacy learning and community empowerment. Let us create a new India built on the strengthened base of a literate, educated, empowered population, he added.



The International Literacy Day is celebrated on 8th September every year throughout the world. On this day, in the year 1965 the World Congress of Ministers of Education met in Tehran for the first time to discuss the programme of education at the international level. The UNESCO in its 14th Session in November, 1966, declared 8th September as the International Literacy Day.



Click here for more



The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has said that literacy provides the first essential step towards building a participative, vibrant, and a more inclusive democracy. He was addressing an event organised on the occasion of International Literacy Day, here today. The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javdekar, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Upendra Kushwaha, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Water Resoources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Dr. Satyapal Singh, the Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Shri Anil Swarup and other dignitaries were present on the occasion The Vice President Said that the Literacy Day reminds us of the importance of literacy in the development architecture of all countries and its crucial, central role as a development accelerator. He further said that literacy helps individuals to access and exercise various rights and entitlements provided to them under the Constitution.Literacy a stepping stone for all forms of formal learning as well as lifelong education, literacy enables individuals to access and avail economic, political and social benefits, he added.The Vice President suggested ways to achieve universal literacy; firstly to improve the quality of pre-primary and school education; secondly, we must provide opportunities for learning to those who have never been to school or have dropped out of school.The Vice President also said that Neo-literates, majority of who are women, will be the ambassadors of our programme leading towards making Saakshar Bharat a Saksham Bharat.He further said that we must use technology to make the literacy programmes more effective. Digital learning materials can address the diverse learning needs of different age groups more effectively, he added.The Vice President said that literacy learning can be made more meaningful if it is linked to the daily lives of the learners. He further said that community learning centres can become the hubs of literacy learning and community empowerment. Let us create a new India built on the strengthened base of a literate, educated, empowered population, he added.The International Literacy Day is celebrated on 8th September every year throughout the world. On this day, in the year 1965 the World Congress of Ministers of Education met in Tehran for the first time to discuss the programme of education at the international level. The UNESCO in its 14th Session in November, 1966, declared 8th September as the International Literacy Day.Click here for more Education News