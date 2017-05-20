International Day Of Yoga 2017: Apply For 1 Month Internship With Press Information Bureau

Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications for one month internship program for International Day of Yoga 2017.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 20, 2017 14:40 IST
17 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
International Day Of Yoga 2017: Apply For 1 Month Internship With Press Information Bureau

International Day Of Yoga 2017: Apply For 1 Month Internship With PIB

New Delhi:  Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications for one month internship program for International Day of Yoga 2017 (21 June) for Media and Publicity related activities. PIB will select interns on the basis of their performance in interview. Upon selection interns will receive a stipend of Rs 5000 and a certificate of participation. Interested candidates can send in their applications at pibevents2@gmail.com.

Only those candidates who have a degree/ diploma/ certificate course in Mass Communication or Journalism can apply, including the ones who are in the final year. Even Engineering, business, arts and administration graduates are eligible to apply if they have an interest in Media.

As an applicant, you must have proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel and MS Power Point. Social media knowledge is also required.

The last date for submission of application is 26 May 2017.

Trending

Share this story on

17 Shares
ALSO READ1888 Indian Hailstorm Among All-Time Deadliest Weather Events In World
PIBpress information bureauMinistry of Information and Broadcasting for Media and PublicityInternational Day of Yoga 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................