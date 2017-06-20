International Day of Yoga 2017: AMU's Department Of Physical Education Conducts Seven Day Yoga Workshop Ministry of Human Resource Development has taken various initiatives to promote International Day of Yoga 2017 among the masses specially the students and faculties in all parts of the country.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT International Day of Yoga: AMU Conducts Seven Day Yoga Workshop Aligarh: Despite difficult weather conditions, the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) continued with the sixth day of a special seven-day Workshop on Yoga, in which Aasnas, Pranayama and Kriyas as per the Yoga Protocol 2017 were demonstrated by scholars Mr Masroof Ali and Mr Durvesh Kumar and MPed student, Ms Samiya Hussain. The on-going Workshop is a part of the 'International Day of Yoga' celebrations.



The Workshop's sixth day was conducted under the guidance of Dr Naushad Waheed Ansari, who as an expert emphasised upon the correct techniques of Aasnas and Pranayama along with their indications and contraindications, highlighting the benefits of various Aasnas.



A major highlight of the Workshop's sixth day was the heart based meditation session conducted by Professor Brij Bhushan Singh, Chairperson, Department of Physical Education.



Ministry of Human Resource Development has taken various initiatives to promote International Day of Yoga 2017 among the masses specially the students and faculties in all parts of the country.

International Day of Yoga 2017: UGC Programmes

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued various circulars and requested Vice Chancellors of all Universities to adopt the following activities during the celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21st, 2017:

Involve a very elaborate training programme on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) for Mass Yoga performance as well as discourses, lectures and talks by eminent Yoga experts.

Ensuring the maximum participation of the students on for the event and further that the students should be trained at least for a month.

Observe IDY on 21st June, 2017 and participate in the Yoga demonstrations along with organization of quiz competition, yoga trainings, etc.

Organize Yoga workshops for college teachers and to introduce yoga programme in annual festivals of colleges and universities to promote yoga among youth.

Ahead of



Click here for more





Despite difficult weather conditions, the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) continued with the sixth day of a special seven-day Workshop on Yoga, in which Aasnas, Pranayama and Kriyas as per the Yoga Protocol 2017 were demonstrated by scholars Mr Masroof Ali and Mr Durvesh Kumar and MPed student, Ms Samiya Hussain. The on-going Workshop is a part of the 'International Day of Yoga' celebrations.The Workshop's sixth day was conducted under the guidance of Dr Naushad Waheed Ansari, who as an expert emphasised upon the correct techniques of Aasnas and Pranayama along with their indications and contraindications, highlighting the benefits of various Aasnas.A major highlight of the Workshop's sixth day was the heart based meditation session conducted by Professor Brij Bhushan Singh, Chairperson, Department of Physical Education.Ministry of Human Resource Development has taken various initiatives to promote International Day of Yoga 2017 among the masses specially the students and faculties in all parts of the country.University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued various circulars and requested Vice Chancellors of all Universities to adopt the following activities during the celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21st, 2017:Ahead of International Yoga Day, the government today launched a mobile application via which people can share their experience about participating in yoga and related activities. Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the application, 'Celebrating Yoga'.Click here for more Education News