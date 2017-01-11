Intense Cold Wave In Uttar Pradesh: Winter Vacation Extended In Lucknow Schools

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is reeling under intense cold wave and keeping this in view, all schools in the state capital have been asked to remain close till January 15, an official said on Wednesday. Minimum temperatures had dropped marginally over the northern parts of the country particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and adjoining regions not sparing a few parts of Uttar Pradesh, said a Skymet update yesterday.
The extension of the winter vacation has been necessitated owing to the drop in temperature and concern for school-going children, the official further added.
The order would be enforced on all schools, government, semi-government and private for classes upto 8th standard.
Students of standard 10th and 12th would, however, be rejoining as per schedule.
However, the dates of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board examination has not declared since the dates have been deferred after election commission asked them to do so. Reports suggested that the exam might start from March 16, after the election results to be declared on March 11. Elections for Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases between February 11 and March. 8 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Monday announced the date sheet for the class 10 and class 12 examinations, which was postponed for a week due to the forthcoming general elections.
Meanwhile, students of standard 10th and 12th joined their classes in Delhi also, as the schools wanted to complete the syllabus before the Board exams starts on March 9. Today, people of the national capital woke up to a cold morning with the minimum Delhi temperature settling at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
Punjab and Haryana today reeled under intense cold conditions, with Narnaul being the coldest place, as minimum temperatures in most parts of both states remained below five degrees Celsius, reported PTI.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Click here for more Education News