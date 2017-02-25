Institute of Company Secretaries of India Will Release Result For Professional And Executive Programme Examination Held In December 2016

EMAIL PRINT ICSI Will Release Result For December 2016 Examination Today New Delhi: The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for CS Professional and Executive Programme will be declared today at 11 pm. The result will be declared on the official website along with e-marks statement which could be downloaded by the candidates. The CS exams are conducted twice a year. The Institute has already declared the result for the Computer based examination held for Foundation Programme in December 2016. Candidates who are not satisfied with their result can also apply for verification of marks.



ICSI Professional and Executive Programme Results



The examination for both Professional and Executive programmes was conducted in December 2016. Every year thousands of students appear for the CS exams. The pass percentage for CS Professional and Executive programmes is very less and hence candidates who qualify these exams are valued highly in the corporate sector.



While the Institute released the result for Foundation exam earlier. The result for Professional Programme will be declared today at 11:00 am and the result for Executive Programme will be declared today at 2:00 pm. Students who appeared for the exams in December can check their result on the official website icsi.edu.



ICSI June 2017 Examination



The institute has also released the time table and Programme for June 2017 session. The exam for Foundation programme will begin on June 3 and end on June 4, while for Executive and Professional pogrammes the exam will begin on June 1. The exam for Executive programme will end on June 8 and for Professional programme will end on June 10.



