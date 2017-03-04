Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata Admission 2017: Last Date To Apply March 10

New Delhi: Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata began the application process for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs on February 8. The last date to apply is March 10, 2017. The institute offers 2 undergraduate, 7 postgraduate, and 2 Post graduate diploma programs. The institute also offers JRF program in 12 different disciplines. For selection to the programs, the institutes conducts a written test followed by a personal interview. In case of candidates applying for the undergraduate program, Indian National Mathematics Olympiad (INMO) awardees are exempted from written test and will directly be called for interview.
Important Dates
Last date to fill online application form: March 10, 2017
Last date to submit application fee: March 15, 2017
Admit Card issue: April 12, 2017
ISI Admission test: May 14, 2017
How to Apply
Step one: Go to official ISI website: isi.ac.in
Step two: Click on ISI Admission 2017 link.
Step three: On the new page click on the link which says Indian Statistical Institute Admission Portal.
Step four: Click on New Registration. Enter required details and click on submit.
Step five: Login with your registration details and fill the application form.
Note: The application process for PG Diploma in Statistical Methods and Analytics programme will be offline.
Application Fee
The application fee for General candidates is Rs. 700 and for all other candidates is Rs. 350. Application fee can be paid both offline and online.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in written test and interview conducted by the institute. The institute may also take into account past academic record of a candidate.
