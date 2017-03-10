Indian Sages Pioneer In Aerospace And Nuclear Science, Claims Maharaja Sayajirao University Annual Diary

New Delhi: The annual diary of Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU), Vadodara, Gujarat has claimed that the sages in ancient India were the first to begin research in the fields of aerospace and nuclear science. The diary also provides a list of sages who, according to it, had initiated many ground-breaking developments in the field of science and medicine. The state congress wing has criticized the contents of the diary claiming that the ideas propagated are entirely backed by RSS.
According to Press Trust of India, each page on the diary is devoted to a saint and their contribution. For example, the diary projects sage Sushrut as the 'father of cosmetic surgery' and Acharya Kanad as the developer of nuclear technology. The diary also celebrates Kapil Muni as father of cosmology and Aryabhatt as father of mathematics and astronomy apart from being the inventor of zero and pi.
The diary also credits Maharshi Bhardwaj as inventor of rockets and airplanes. It also glorifies Bhaskaracharya as the pioneer of earth science. The diary also has listed modern Indian scientists such as Jagdish Chnadra Bose, Vikram Sarabhai, CV Raman, and Srinivas Ramanujan.
Apparently the inclusion of Ancient Indian sages was done on the suggestion of MSU syndicate member Jagdish Soni. Jagdish Soni is the son of Babubhai Soni, the founder leader of the Jan Sangh in Gujarat.
Soni was nominated to the university syndicate by BJP state government. Justifying the iinclusion of the saints in the diary, he told PTI that, "Unnecessary controversy is being raised as there is evidence that these saints carried out research on subjects listed against their names many many years ago. Like modern scientists, they were conducting research in a scientific manner on these subjects." When questioned about the criticism from different quarters he said that these sages conducted research for the welfare of human kind and their inclusion in the diary is to pay homage to them.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
