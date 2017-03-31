Indian Law Institute, Delhi Gets NAAC Accreditation

New Delhi: The Indian Law Institute (ILI), Delhi has been accredited with A Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). As per PTI report, the college has stated about the accreditation on the basis of the NAAC Peer Review Team's report in the 23rd meeting of the Standing Committee. The meeting was held on 28 March 2017 in Bengaluru. The result of the assessment will remain valid for next five years.
Indian Law Institute, Delhi got a CGPA of 3.35 by the NAAC after its peer team inspected the institute's infrastructure pertaining to academic, examination, information technology, library and its resources, general administration.
A self study report for NAAC accreditation and assessment was submitted by the Indian Law Institute, New Delhi on 19 October 2016.
Indian Law Institute was founded on 27 December 1956. The Institute was granted Deemed University status in 2004. Thereafter Indian Law Institute launched LLM (full time 2 years) and PhD programmes. Further the institute started many courses like LLM (3 years evening programme and 1 year full time programme) in 2013-2014. However from the academic year 2016- 2017, the Institute has discontinued all LLM courses, except the 1 year programme.
In addition to this, the Institute offers Post Graduate Diploma Courses and online certificate courses in Corporate Law and Management, Cyber Law, Intellectual Property Rights Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADRs) etc.
(With Inputs From PTI)
