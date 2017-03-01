Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC) To Begin Application Process For PG Diploma Courses In Journalism On March 15

IIMC To Begin Application Process For PG Diploma Courses On March 15 New Delhi: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has notified the schedule for application process and entrance exam conducted for admission to its Post Graduate Diploma (PG Diploma) programs. The sale of application forms will begin on March 15, 2017. The Institute offers PG Diploma courses in Journalism, and Advertising and Public Relations. The courses are offered at the Delhi campus and five regional campuses of the institute. The admission to the PG Diploma courses at IIMC is through an entrance examination followed by an interview.



Important Dates



Sale of application form begins: March 15, 2017



Last date for sale and receipt of Application form: May 5, 2017



Entrance exam for Odia/Urdu/Marathi/Malyalam Journalism (9 am to 100 am): May 27, 2017



Entrance exam for the following courses will be on May 28, 2017 PG Diploma in Journalism Hindi/English (9 am to 11 am)

PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism (12 noon to 2 pm)

PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relation (3 pm to 5 pm) Interview Dates: Last week of June/First week of July, 2017



Eligibility Requirement



Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline. Those appearing in the final year/semester exam can also apply.



General category candidates should not be older than 25 years of age on August 8, 2017. For OBC candidates the upper age limit is 28 years and for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category the upper age limit is 30 years.



Entrance Exam Pattern



Although there is no set exam pattern for the written test, the test will cover the following areas:



For Journalism course: General awareness

Aptitude and mental make-up

Language capability

Analytical and Comprehension skills

For Advertising and Public Relations: General Awareness

Aptitude and mental make-up

Language capability

Analytical and Comprehension skills

Brand awareness and recall

Quantification skills



