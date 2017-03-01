Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC) To Begin Application Process For PG Diploma Courses In Journalism On March 15

Important Dates
Sale of application form begins: March 15, 2017
Last date for sale and receipt of Application form: May 5, 2017
Entrance exam for Odia/Urdu/Marathi/Malyalam Journalism (9 am to 100 am): May 27, 2017
Entrance exam for the following courses will be on May 28, 2017
- PG Diploma in Journalism Hindi/English (9 am to 11 am)
- PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism (12 noon to 2 pm)
- PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relation (3 pm to 5 pm)
Eligibility Requirement
Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline. Those appearing in the final year/semester exam can also apply.
General category candidates should not be older than 25 years of age on August 8, 2017. For OBC candidates the upper age limit is 28 years and for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category the upper age limit is 30 years.
Entrance Exam Pattern
Although there is no set exam pattern for the written test, the test will cover the following areas:
For Journalism course:
- General awareness
- Aptitude and mental make-up
- Language capability
- Analytical and Comprehension skills
For Advertising and Public Relations:
- General Awareness
- Aptitude and mental make-up
- Language capability
- Analytical and Comprehension skills
- Brand awareness and recall
- Quantification skills