Indian Institute Of Management Nagpur First Convocation On April 14

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIM Nagpur First Convocation On April 14 New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur) will hold its first convocation at 8.30 a.m. on Friday April 14, 2017 at VNIT Auditorium, Nagpur. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, Government of India will deliver the Convocation address. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur will do the welcome address at the event. IIM Nagpur Director will also address the convocation.



Conferral of PGP Diplomas and awarding of scholastic medals will be part of the IIM Nagpur Convocation event.



IIM Nagpur started functioning in 2015 under the guidance and mentorship of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, one of the top institutes of management in India. IIM Nagpur is located within the campus of VNIT Nagpur till it moves to its own campus later.



The institute started its first batch of Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Management on 23rd July 2015.



