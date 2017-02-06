Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Lucknow Achieves 100 Per Cent Placement In 3 Days

EMAIL PRINT Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Lucknow Achieved 100 Per Cent Placement In 3 Days Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L), one of the leading B-schools of the country today said it has achieved 100 per cent final placement for its 31st batch of 435 students in a record time of just over three days. "IIM-Lucknow achieved 100 per cent final placements for its 31st batch of 435 students in just over three days'', an Indian Institute of Management official said here. The recruitment drive witnessed participation from over 170 domestic and international companies and recruiters. The IIM Lucknow accomplished 100% summer placements for its 32nd batch of 458 students in four days, said a report from last year.



"The highlight of the placement season was the participation of esteemed firms like EMAAR, McKinsey and Company, o3 Capital and The Boston Consulting Group which marked the ascent of IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, finance and consulting roles in the country," the official told Press Trust of India.



The top four segments based on roles offered were sales and marketing, finance, consulting and business development including some extremely sought after and niche profiles in the finance domain. The rest of the offers came from domains such as operations/supply chain, general management, systems/IT, market research, analytics and HR.



According to India Rankings 2016 which was released last April, IIM-Lucknow was leding the league table for management occupying the first place in placements, higher studies and entrepreneurship (PHE) in which IIM B and IIM A hogged top spots.



Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Avendus, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, TAS and The Boston Consulting Group. The first time recruiters included Clinton Health Access Initiative, EMAAR and Societe Generale while international profiles were offered by Capgemini, EMAAR, M.H. Alshaya, UAE Exchange and Olam International.



Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, Consulting and General Management sector firms were also there to pick students.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L), one of the leading B-schools of the country today said it has achieved 100 per cent final placement for its 31st batch of 435 students in a record time of just over three days. "IIM-Lucknow achieved 100 per cent final placements for its 31st batch of 435 students in just over three days'', an Indian Institute of Management official said here. The recruitment drive witnessed participation from over 170 domestic and international companies and recruiters. The IIM Lucknow accomplished 100% summer placements for its 32nd batch of 458 students in four days, said a report from last year."The highlight of the placement season was the participation of esteemed firms like EMAAR, McKinsey and Company, o3 Capital and The Boston Consulting Group which marked the ascent of IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, finance and consulting roles in the country," the official told Press Trust of India.The top four segments based on roles offered were sales and marketing, finance, consulting and business development including some extremely sought after and niche profiles in the finance domain. The rest of the offers came from domains such as operations/supply chain, general management, systems/IT, market research, analytics and HR.According to India Rankings 2016 which was released last April, IIM-Lucknow was leding the league table for management occupying the first place in placements, higher studies and entrepreneurship (PHE) in which IIM B and IIM A hogged top spots.Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Avendus, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, TAS and The Boston Consulting Group. The first time recruiters included Clinton Health Access Initiative, EMAAR and Societe Generale while international profiles were offered by Capgemini, EMAAR, M.H. Alshaya, UAE Exchange and Olam International.Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, Consulting and General Management sector firms were also there to pick students.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News