Indian Government Plans To Provide 50% Reservation In PG Medical Courses To Medical Officers Serving Remote Areas

New Delhi: In order to encourage government doctors to work in remote areas of the country, the Indian government has planned to provide reservation in PG courses to doctors who choose to work in remote areas. The information was delivered in Lok Sabha today by the Minister of State for Health, Faggan Singh Kulaste during Question hour. He informed that the government is planning to introduce the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill which would reserve 50% seats in post graduate courses being offered at government medical colleges specifically for medical officers in government service who have had three or more years of experience in serving patients in remote and difficult areas.
According to Press Trust of India report, the said Bill would also propose that the medical officers, after completion of their respective PG courses again work for another three years in remote areas. Kulaste also added that the World Health Organization (WHO) country office has clarified that there has been no report in recent years of 70 percent population in rural India having minimal access to healthcare.
In another news Madras High Court had yesterday asked Medical Council of India (MCI) to submit a report on the expenditure incurred on state for education of medical students and had said that after spending close to Rs. 20 lakh on medical education the government ought to make those doctors serve in government hospitals for a minimum tenure of 10 years.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
