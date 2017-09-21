Ashok Gajapathi Raju Inaugurates New Campus Of Indian Aviation Academy The Union Minister of Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju today inaugurated the new state of the art campus of Indian Aviation Academy (IAA) in New Delhi

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju today inaugurated the new state of the art campus of Indian Aviation Academy (IAA) in New Delhi. With the inauguration of this new world class campus, the IAA academy aims to enhance and augment its training and hostel capabilities to more than double. Speaking on the occasion Mr Raju said that with its enhanced strength the IAA academy would go a long way in meeting the growing demand for skilled manpower in the aviation sector.



The Indian Aviation Academy was constituted under the aegis of NIAMAR (National Institute of Aviation Management and research Society) on 22nd July, 2010 as a joint training academy of Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Directorate General of Civil Aviation.



The aim of the academy is to provide training and conduct research and consultancy services in various areas of the aviation sector, like Airports and Aviation Management, Safety Regulations, Security and other related areas, said a statement from Aviation ministry.



IAA runs training programmes in Airports Operations & Aviation Safety, Airport Engineering & Planning, Air Cargo Management, Environment concerns in Aviation, besides regulatory training through DGCA and Security training through BCAS.



AAI also offers internationally recognised aviation accredited programmes to participant across the globe in cooperation with ICAO, IATA and ACI. AAI has also acquired full membership of ICAO Train air Plus programme.



Also speaking on the occasion Secretary Civil Aviation R.N.Choubey said that the Institute Director and faculty should regularly assess the manpower needs of the aviation industry and keep updating the syllabus accordingly to make the courses relevant.



The New IAA campus has been equipped to meet the skilling and training needs of the future as a large number of professionally skilled and trained manpower are required to operate, manage and maintain the future international air transport system.



The new IAA campus is spread over 8 acres and has 12 training halls of different capacities, two computer based training facilities and auditorium of sitting capacity of 200 apart from meeting rooms, library and video conferencing facility.



