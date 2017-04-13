India Rankings 2017: 37 Tamil Nadu Colleges in Top 100

New Delhi: In the recently released NIRF Indian ranking 2017, Tamil Nadu has featured in a major way in the top 100 colleges list with a total of 37 colleges making it to the list. In the population census conducted in 2011, the literacy rate for Tamil Nadu was 80.09%. The state is also home to one of the erstwhile educational institute, Madras University, which was set up in 1857 and since then has been a pioneer in higher education in the southern part of the country.
Coming back to the colleges in Tamil Nadu which featured in the top 100 list of colleges, there are 3 colleges from Tamil Nadu which have featured in the top ten list. Tamil Nadu is behind only Delhi which has 6 colleges in the top ten list.
The 3 colleges to feature in the top ten list are: Loyola College (Chennai), Bishop Heber College (Tiruchirapalli), and The Women's Christian College (Chennai).
Six colleges from Tamil Nadu have featured in the rank 11 to 20. P.S.G. College of Arts and Science (Coimbatore), Madras Christian College (Kancheepuram), Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College (Virudhnagar), P.S.G.R. Krishnammal College for Women (Coimbatore), Ethiraj College for Women (Chennai) and Kongunadu Arts & Science College (Coimbatore) have rounded up Tamil Nadu's position in the top 20 colleges in India.
Other South Indian states have fared pretty well too in the rankings. 14 colleges from Kerala have featured in the top 100 list. There are 6 colleges from Karnataka, and 10 colleges from Andhra Pradesh. Other states like Maharashtra has 10 colleges in the top 100 list.
Delhi, though has 6 colleges in top 10, has only 11 colleges in the top 100 list.
States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha are absent from the list posing aquestion about the state of higher education in these states.
