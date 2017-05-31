IMU CET 2017 Results Declared, Check Now At Imu.ac.in The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has declared the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results on its official website -imu.ac.in- today.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has declared the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results on its official website today. The students can now log on to the official website and check their results. The results are available in this official official website: imu.ac.in. The IMU has earlier notified earlier that its IMU CET 2017 results would be released by 5:00 pm today.



The IMU CET 2017 results website is not responding properly - as it happens when heavy volume of users try to access to a website at a time -, so, the candidates who are searching for the results may wait and may check later.



IMU CET 2017 Results: How to check



Students may follow these steps to check IMU CET 2017 results:



Go to the official website: imu.ac.in



Click on 'IMU CET 2017' in the results section



Enter exam registration details.



Click submit



See your results



Indian Maritime University



The Indian Maritime University (IMU) is a Central University, established by an Act of the Indian Parliament namely the Indian Maritime University Act 2008, on 14 November 2008.



It is the only university in India imparting quality education in the maritime field. It has an All-India jurisdiction and the headquarters is at Chennai. It has campuses at Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Cochin.



