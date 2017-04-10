Improve Talents Of Children, Raghubar Das Asks School Committees

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that school committees have to play an important role in brushing up the hidden talent in children. Inaugurating "Vidyalay Chale Chalayein Abhiyaan 2017" programme here today, Das said that every child of the state should go to school and there should be no dropout.
He said that the government was strengthening school infrastructure.
All the schools of the state would get electricity by 2018, laboratories will be made available in all high schools, and appointment of teachers was under process, Das said.
Resources would not be a hindrance in educating the children, he said.
Secondary education was now being given priority unlike in the past, he said, adding that the government was serious about providing quality education to the poor and marginalized children.
