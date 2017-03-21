IITR Annual Tech Festival To Begin On March 24

New Delhi: The annual technical festival of IIT Roorkee Cognizance will begin here on March 24 with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu among a host of dignitaries likely to attend the event. The mega festival is a three-day extravaganza consisting of guest lectures, exhibitions, panel discussions, workshops, events, social campaigns, entrepreneurial summit and entertainment nights, an IITR press release here said.
More than 5,000 students will compete in over 200 events ranging from robotics, online, literary, coding, gaming at the event to be inaugurated by Prabhu.
Workshops by technology giants like IBM, Microsoft and Samsung on topics ranging from augmented reality, digital marketing, stock market investing, Android App development to robotics will give the participants first-hand experience to high-end technical features and improvise their skills, it said.
Click here for more Education News
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)